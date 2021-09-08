The end of our season is near. It has been fantastic.
So far, it’s been another season of perfect Saturday launches.
As always, check your local weather conditions.
It’s not too late to join in the fun. There are no dues, officers or meetings. Vessels without motors are welcome.
Please note our updated schedule.
Call or text Nancy at 931-484-6149 for more information.
Special thanks to Fairfield Glade marina staff and local newspapers for their support.
