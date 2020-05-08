Inviting all kayaks, canoes, SUPs! The 2020 season is here! Having already been out on the lakes, it is not difficult to social distance. The water is warm enough. Here are some tips you may want to know about Kayak Connection.
The group’s season meets from early May to late Sept. They launch promptly at 8 a.m. every Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise noted. Outings last from 1-1.5 hours. There are no dues, no need for reservations, and no meetings. Please make sure you check weather conditions and tell someone your location.
You will need a Fairfield Glade boat tag (purchase at marinas), personal water safety gear, sun protection, and your own means to get "kayak" to lakes. The two marinas do rent kayaks for their lake use only.
For more information, contact Nancy at 931-484-6149. See you soon.
Kayak Connection calendar:
May 9 Lake Dartmoor -M (marina) Note: Marina will open at 9 a.m.
May 16 Lake Malvern
May 23 Lake Lake Glastowbury
May 30 Lake Pomeroy
June 6 Lake Dartmoor- R (Rotherham dock)
June 13 Lake Kirkstone
June 20 Lake Canterbury
June 27 Lake St. George
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.