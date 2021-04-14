Kayak Connection is launching its 2021 season.
Vessels without motors are invited to participate. There are no dues or officers. Launch is promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday on Fairfield Glade lake ramps, with paddling for about 90 minutes.
Kayakers will need their annual Fairfield Glade boat tag, available online or at the marinas.
Pack safety gear, including water, hat, sunblock, water shoes and safety vest.
Check weather conditions before launching. Kayakers are urged to tell a loved one where you they will be, and manage their own vessel using lake etiquette.
Be aware of limited parking space.
Last year, Kayak Connection added evening launches. Back by popular demand, the group is planning three “full moon” outings at 6 p.m.
Also, because 2020 was an amazing season (no rain outs), the regular season has been extended to 27 weeks.
For additional information, call or text Nancy at 931-484-6149.
