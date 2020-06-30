The season is off to a fantastic start. Thank you for patience as we work on the creative parking maneuvers at some lakes.
This delightful weather is getting us out, including the local boaters with trailers.
Another observation has been the friendliness of lake residents welcoming us with a wave of hands and a smile.
We’re trying something new for July 11, an evening sunset launch. Please check out our schedule for the next months. (Clip and save).
We launch on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. (note change for July 11 only).
For more information, call or text 931-484-6149.
July 4 — holiday
July 11 — Lake Catherine (note 7 p.m.- sunset)
July 18 — Lake St. George (beach launch open)
July 25 — Lake Glastowbury
Aug. 1 — Lake Malvern
Aug. 8 — Lake Kirkstone
Aug. 15 — Lake St. George (beach launch open)
Aug. 22 — Lake Pomeroy
Aug. 29 — Lake Canterbury
