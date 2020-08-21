What a summer it has been for Kayak Connection. To date, we have been able to launch every Saturday since mid-May, and have had several new attendees.
All the lakes have new docks, and the lake residents have been so very friendly.
We are approaching the end of our regular season; it’s not too late to enjoy the beauty of our lakes. We launch at promptly 8 a.m. Please be aware that parking can be challenging at some lakes.
Another planned evening outing will be Sept 12. Launch will be at 5:30 p.m. from Lake Dartmoor Marina. According to the staff, we may launch from designated beach or ramp areas.
Plan to hang around after lake time to socialize.
For more info call or text Nancy Burleson at 931-484-6149.
Upcoming dates include Aug 22 at Lake Pomeroy and 29 at Lake Canterbury.
In September, four outings are planned, including Sept. 5 at Lake Catherine, Sept. 12 at Lake Dartmoor Marina at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 19 at Lake Glastowbury and Sept. 26 at Lake Dartmoor (Rotherham ramp).
