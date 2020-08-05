The public is cordially invited to the opening reception of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s 11th annual Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show.
The reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7 in Plateau Creative Art Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
An assortment of beverages, including fine wine provided by Stonehaus Winery, will be served at this free opening reception event.
The First National Bank of Tennessee is once again sponsoring the Art Guild’s Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show.
Cash prizes will be awarded to Best of Show, first-, second- and third-place winners.
Additional awards are being sponsored by the Art & Frame Shop, Century 21 Realty, Jerry’s Artarama of Knoxville and John Anderson.
The judge for this year’s event is David Butler, executive director of the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Those attending the reception will have the opportunity to view more than 100 show entries and watch the presentations of ribbons and cash awards to the winning artists.
The Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show will feature all genres of art, and these items will be on display at Plateau Creative Arts Center from Aug. 7-Sept. 2.
The gallery is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, stop by Plateau Creative Art Center or call 931-707-7249 for more details.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
