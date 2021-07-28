The leader of a committee doing initial planning on the future of the Druid Hills Clubhouse has urged residents to get involved by giving their ideas and feedback as the process evolves.
Greg Jones, a member of the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors who heads the advanced planning team, indicated that community involvement will be crucial to the success of the project that is expected to take several years. The board announced formation of the team in an email newsletter to residents July 15.
“This is just the start of it, and it’s going to go on for a while because we really want to get the community involved and get and hear not only what the community wants but, probably more importantly, what they’ll support,” Jones told residents at the board’s monthly meeting at The Center on July 22.
“It does us no good to put any kind of a facility up or change a facility if it doesn’t meet the needs and doesn’t have the support of the community.”
Jones said that despite “a lot of rumors running around” there have been no decisions about what’s going to happen with the clubhouse, which includes the closed Legends banquet room and Fireside Lounge.
“We don’t know whether it will be remodeled; we don’t know if it’s going to be a new building,” he said.
Jones said opportunities for residents to participate will include a town hall-style meeting.
He urged residents to contact him by email at gregory.jones2021@gmail.com with questions, if that is the only way they want to get involved.
“My promise to you is that, as quickly as I can, I will get the answers back to you,” he said.
The advance planning team at some point likely will expand to other “working teams” to consider various parts of the project, Jones said, adding that details would emerge as a result of those groups’ work.
“That will not be an easy process for us to sort through, but we’re going to sort through it together,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.