The Fairfield Glade Council of Churches invites one and all to join them Thursday, May 4, as they lift America up in observation of the National Day of Prayer.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation.
It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
As the theme for 2023 states: Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much — James 5:16b.
Participants will honor the nation at St. George Marina in Fairfield Glade at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
In conjunction with the Fairfield Glade Council of Churches, Christ Lutheran Church is the organizing church for this important day.
Clergy from the member churches of the council, chaplains from Fairfield Glade first responders, the Vietnam Veterans Association chaplain and color guard and musicians from Christ Lutheran Church will participate.
The public is welcome to attend.
The Council of Churches is a consortium of five churches in Fairfield Glade.
It includes Christ Lutheran Church, Fairfield Glade Community Church, Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
