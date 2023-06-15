There are still seats available on the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club Crooked Road bus trip, Sept. 8-13.
The Crooked Road covers 19 counties and 50 communities where music is celebrated all year long. While on the Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, travelers have the opportunity experience the birthplace of American music. Journey through the hills of Appalachia, visit music museums, and attend live theatre productions featuring folk, bluegrass, gospel, country music and rock and roll.
Featured activities include:
•The Ralph Stanley Museum
•Tickets to Barter Theatre’s production of To Kill A Mockingbird
•The Historic Carter Family Fold
•Wohlfhart Haus Theatre’s rendition of the award-winning Million Dollar Quartet
•Abingdon’s Farmer’s Market and Muster Grounds
•Regional BBQ, dinner at the renowned Rendezvous International Cafe
The deadline to reserve a seat is June 30.
For more information on The Crooked Road trip, visit the Ladies Club’s website, www.ffgladiesclub.com. Select the Travel button from the main menu and choose the trip for details.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes. The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members. The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members. For more information, visit the website: ffgladiesclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.