It’s November, the season of giving thanks. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Fairfield Glade resident Connie Kalina had a beautiful idea and she wanted to invite the community to join her in an appreciation movement to shower the Fairfield Glade Police Department with thank you cards.
“The police do so much that we don’t even know about,” Kalina said, “and they get so much negativity.”
Kalina thought to move those mountains of negativity, FG could counteract it with positive messages and appreciation for their police officers.
“I just wanted to initiate something. I think a lot of people appreciate them like I do,” she said. “I’d like to express our gratitude. I thought it would be something we could do together.”
Kalina hopes FG residents will join her in sending the FGPD cards for all the things they do for the community, little and big.
Not only does FGPD safeguard the community through the typical avenues of law enforcement, they also heavily practice a concept known as community policing, making service to FG residents their top priority. They assist in any way they can, making sure the residents of FG are well taken care of, from welfare checks to house checks for snowbirds.
“I think police officers should be thanked for all they do,” she added.
She hopes FGPD will be flooded with thoughtful cards of appreciation from the community.
Thank you cards have a long history. Evidence of notes of friendship and good luck were practiced by ancient civilizations of the Chinese and Egyptians. By 1400 AD, the Europeans had adopted this practice and would hand deliver greeting cards or calling cards. Calling cards were also a form of greeting card in which someone would send or hand deliver a note to friends or family preceding their call, or visit. Especially for those born to a higher social status, foyers were adorned with entryway tables with a silver bowl or tray to hold the calling cards received so that anyone who entered in would see them. It was an indication of their social status to display their many calling cards.
Eventually, sending thank you notes became a common courtesy, a mission of manners and the illustration of etiquette. In the age of emails and instant messaging, thank you cards are valued now more than ever. It is a tangible reminder someone was well thought of and an indication of the sender’s time, consideration and effort to appreciate what someone has done for them.
With the FG appreciation movement, Kalina is calling for cards to overwhelm the department with positivity and gratitude.
Send thank you cards by Dec. 3 to be displayed at FGPD. Mail to FGPD at P.O. Box 2000, Crossville, TN, 38558, or drop them off to the department at 5160 Peavine Rd.
