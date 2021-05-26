The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary will be having its 10th annual Butterfly Release Saturday, June 12. This is an event designed to remember loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor. It is an uplifting, joyful experience to watch as your own butterfly flutters toward the blue sky. The event will take place at the amphitheater located in front of the Art Center Library. The address is 29 Division St., which is behind the Cumberland County Court House. The event begins at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the event will assist our local non-profit Hospice House. Each butterfly is $20 or 6 for $100. Our Celebration of Life Butterfly Release includes the reading of a loved ones’ name designated by each butterfly, a blessing, special music, and commemorative readings.
Forms to order butterflies may be found at the Cumberland County Hospice Office or by calling 765-606-9167 or 931-456-5133. Forms may also be found at various churches and businesses in Cumberland County. Butterflies must be ordered by June 3.
This is the 10th annual butterfly release and is an uplifting moment to honor those who have passed or others whom you would like to honor. Due to COVID-19, CDC recommendations will be encouraged by asking participants to wear masks.
If you are unable to attend, butterflies may still be released in honor of your chosen loved one. Also, if you would prefer, there will be a drive-thru butterfly pick up, whereby you may stay in your car and get your butterflies between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. at the same location, 29 Division St., Crossville.
The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary thanks you for your support of this event. If you have any questions, please call one of the numbers listed above.
