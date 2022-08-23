Fairfield Glade Community Club is partnering with Alzheimer’s Tennessee for the Plateau Parade in Fairfield Glade.
The 2022 annual event will be a vehicle parade Saturday, Sept. 17, starting from the Druid Hills Clubhouse/Legends parking lot.
There are a number of ways the public can show support and participate. Decorate vehicles, wear purple and orange, dress up pets, ride in the parade or watch along the parade route.
Preregister participating vehicles by Sept. 9 by contacting lynn.drew@tnalz.org or 931-526-8010.
The parade lineup starts at 10 a.m. While assembling, participants can decorate their vehicles, take photos and collect pet bandannas.
An Elvis tribute with artist Eli Williams will take place at 11, with the opening ceremony following at 11:30.
The parade begins at noon.
Members of the public are asked to consider supporting area families and programs by joining or starting a fundraising team. Donations may be made online at www.alzTennessee.org/PlateauWalk, or mail checks to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Parade, 390 South Lowe Ave., Suite 1, Cookeville, TN 38506.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s mission is to serve those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts.
Follow @AlzTNCumberlands on Facebook for updates on the Plateau Walk and Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.
Parade Route:
-Turn LEFT from Legends onto Lakeview Dr.
-Turn LEFT at the stop sign to continue on Lakeview Dr.
-Turn LEFT onto Westchester Dr.
-CROSS Peavine Rd. to Catoosa Blvd.
-Turn LEFT onto Kingsboro Dr.
-Turn LEFT onto Stonehenge Dr.
-Turn RIGHT onto Peavine Rd.
-Turn LEFT onto Snead Dr.
-Turn LEFT onto Lakeview Dr.
-END at Legends.
