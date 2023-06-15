Don Hazel, local wildlife columnist, has some wild stories about Fairfield Glade residents who hide in the woods, come out at night and turn over garbage cans.
Join Hazel for Lunch & Learn June 26 at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
The program is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This lively presentation will share information on dealing with the Fairfield Glade inhabitants who live way off the grid, like deer, raccoons, snakes, ticks and black bears.
Cost is $10 and includes a light lunch and a drink. Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Cumberland Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health.
Space is limited. Please call 931-484-3722 to reserve a spot.
