The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 60 miles Friday, Oct. 22, to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area to hike the Middle Creek Loop.
There, they will hike a total of 5 miles. The hike begins at the Sawmill Trailhead and is rated moderate.
Along the trail will be massive Pennsylvania Era sandstone walls to hike beneath. Also there will be numerous rock houses, seasonal waterfalls and some short climbs and descents.
Good hiking boots and poles are recommended.
Bring snacks, lunch for the trail and plenty of water.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Information about the hike will be shared, carpools formed and departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those who choose to ride with someone, the reimbursement to the driver is $6.
The expected return time to Fairfield Glade is around 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at each individual’s personal risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions.
Participants should assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Email hike leader Tom Buckley at GladeHikers@gmail.com for more details.
