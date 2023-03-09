Don’t miss the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club Spring Marketplace and bake sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 31.
The one-day show, sponsored by Caring Transitions and Cobb Plumbing Services LLC, will feature numerous vendors inside Village Green Mall on Stonehenge Dr.
Proceeds from the Marketplace and bake sale support the club’s mission to provide scholarships to local students and assistance to community non-profit organizations.
A wide variety of items will be on sale, including spring décor, fabric crafts, jewelry, arts, bath/ body oils and lotions, candles, lavender products, baklava, handmade greeting cards, gourmet olive oils, vinegars and seasonings.
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity will have volunteer-crafted spring items available.
The Ladies Club will be selling handmade bows, as well as sweets and treats from some of the Glade’s best bakers.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes. The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.