The 14th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle, a state-sanctioned fundraising event, was a great success.
There were 500 tickets sold, with three major cash prizes distributed.
Trisha Johnson was the grand prize winner of $6,000 cash.
Second place, a cash prize of $2,000, was awarded to Dick Pry. Erin White won $1,000 in cash as the third-place winner.
Every 10 draws, one of 50-plus patron prize packages were drawn for a lucky winner. There were also door prizes drawn for those in attendance at the event.
This represents the greatest number of prizes awarded from the Lions Reverse Raffle on record.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club takes great pride in sharing all the net proceeds with charitable causes, most of which are community agencies in Cumberland County.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses sincere gratitude to event corporate sponsors Zurich Homes, the Crossville Chronicle, and Steve and Mia McLelland.
In addition, a huge thank-you to patrons for providing the generous contributions of prizes awarded throughout the drawing.
Of course, the Reverse Raffle could not be a success without the support of ticket purchasers.
Tickets for the 2023 Reverse Raffle will be on sale beginning in May 2024.
The drawing will be in August 2024 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
