On Friday evening, Oct. 4, at the show’s award reception, the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade announced the winners of its 40th annual fall show, “Autumn Blaze.”
Best in Show was awarded to John Anderson for his outstanding mixed media painting “Julie.”
Judge Kimberly Winklechose the award winners by media category:
Mixed Media — first place, “Grizelda” by Sally Neckvatal; second place, “The Lamp” by Claudia Kirkpatrick; and third place, “Pemaquid Point Lighthouse” by Eileen Olsen.
Drawing – first place, “Buttons” by Susan Midelton; second place, “Jack in the Pulpit” by Pam Lochmueller; and third place, “Drea” by Barb Rogers.
Oil/Acrylic – first place, “Variations in Glass” by Donna Slinkard; second place, “Morning Has Spoken” by Debbie Toney; and third place, “Nemesis” by Jerry Knight.
Sculpture —first place, “Bow & Arrow” by Tom Neckvatal; second place, “Fir Trees & Cabins” by Judy Clark-Turner; and third place, “Still Life with Flowers” by Manuel Marti.
Jewelry – first place, “Bumblebee in Amber” by Kirsten Murray; second place, Reversable Round” by Amie McDonald; and third place, “Autumn Thistle” by Michalanne Sloan.
Watercolor/Alcohol Ink – first place, “Autumn Splendor” by Charlene Lehto; second place, “Temporary Housing” by Sam Hill; and third place, “Fall Bounty” by Sheryl Reeser.
Photography/Digital Art – first place, “Sunshine of Life” by Vera Bogle; second place, “Carla’s Butterfly” by Marion Goddard; and third place, “Happy Maggie” by Karin Horlick.
