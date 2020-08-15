Joe MacPherson enlisted in the Army at the age of 18 to serve in WWII before he could be drafted. He arrived in England on Aug. 18, 1944.
“It was a matter of time before you were drafted back then, so I volunteered,” said MacPherson, who is both a WWII and Korean War veteran. “I started out in the signal corps and became a radio operator when they key the Morse Code.”
Looking back at WWII, D-Day took place on the morning of June 6, 1944, when Allied forces staged an enormous assault on German positions on the beaches of Normandy, France. MacPherson was part of the troops that were sent to France as combat reinforcements. The reinforcements hurried to reach General Patton’s famed 4th Armored Division as it drove swiftly across France and joined them as they reached Alsace-Lorraine, fighting several critical battles in that area.
“When I finally joined the division, this was the 4th Army Division with Patton’s League Division, they had swept across France and got bogged down in Alsace–Lorraine as we approached the German border. So, I was on a radio network there that received the reports of the day’s activities. That was my job to take those messages down, which came in code, decode them and then the general’s tent,” he said. “Then I was reassigned down to the line troops and ended up as a crewman in an armored car.”
MacPherson was assigned to the division’s 25th Cavalry Squadron whose job it was to act as reconnaissance, moving out in front to lead the tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and medics while acting as their eyes and ears. MacPherson’s front line experiences took place during the Battle of the Bulge and also in the sweep across Germany itself.
MacPherson said, “You just accept what happens, you know. But then there’s a lot of camaraderie when you finally join your group that actually is involved in the action itself. You’re not hearing about it over the radio; you’re a participant in it.”
In December 1944, Hitler broke through Allied lines in a counterattack known as the Battle of the Bulge.
The 4th Armored Division raced north to rescue the 101st Airborne Division that was trapped in Bastogne, Belgium. MacPherson was part of the reconnaissance squadrons that were one of the first to open the corridor, break through the encirclement of Germans and reach the 101st Airborne.
MacPherson remembered heavy snow, freezing temperatures and living out in the open. “The worse time was at Bastogne because it was so cold,” MacPherson said. “There was a lot going on and people getting hurt. It just, it was just pretty miserable. You just kind of endure it and, you know, time passes and then it’s over. The danger element, things happen one day but the next day you got up and go. It’s like, OK, that’s in the past.”
By May 1945, the war was drawing to a close. The 4th Armored Division was sent into Czechoslovakia. After the war ended in Europe, MacPherson served in the occupational army.
“I was finished up in WWII and was discharged and got married and was not particularly picky. I graduated with a business degree from Peabody,” said MacPherson. “If you had a college degree and had served time in WWII, you could get a direct commission in the service. So, I accepted a direct commission as a lieutenant. I was sent to Korea.”
“Looking back on it all, it was one heck of an adventure– the whole thing, you know, to have been part of it all,” said MacPherson. “If you grow up reading about the Knights of the Roundtable and all that and the chivalry and what not, there’s a little bit of that in there, you know. I think it was the adventure of a lifetime. But, there was the unhappy part that a lot of people got hurt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.