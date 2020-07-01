Cumberland County Playhouse has announced the artists who will be featured in their 2020 series of free summer concerts.
“I think this promises to be one of our strongest summer concert series yet, as it features some of the most popular musical artists in the region,” said concert producer Sandra “Sam” Hahn.
All concerts will start at 6 p.m. in the Outdoor Theater.
The series will open at July 5 with jazz vocalist Kelle Jolly, “The Tennessee Ukulele Lady” and multi-wind instrumentalist Will Boyd, who return to the Playhouse for a concert of fun island sounds from around the globe.
Jolly and Boyd are a musical couple who have used jazz to share their stories of life and love. Whether performing as a duo or leading a quintet, they show an appreciation for the legacy of jazz and enthusiasm for its future expressions.
They have served as ambassadors of jazz, traveling to Muroran, Japan as Knoxville’s Sister City representative at various jazz festivals and events.
Area musicians Earl Patton, Joe Wyatt and Chet Hayes pick up the rock’n’roll beat on July 29 for an evening of rock classics from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, along with exciting contemporary rock selections.
Daytripper, one of the most popular musical acts in the Upper Cumberlands, will make its Playhouse debut on Aug. 2. This duo of Justin Cecil and Cole Kemmer have been performing and writing music together for nearly 10 years.
Focusing on acoustic instruments, their alt-rock style incorporates instruments normally heard in bluegrass music, such as mandolin, banjo and upright bass.
Rounding out the series on Sept. 6 is Nehemiah Horst, is a relative newcomer to the Tennessee music scene who’s already making quite a name for himself.
This young singer/songwriter produces his own music, a unique mix of acoustic, electronic and dance. His first EP, “We Make Our Family Awesome Or Not,” was recently released on all major streaming services.
The 2020 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Dublin’s Crossing Irish Pub.
All Cumberland County Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
