James Herman Tucker served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater as a radio communications specialist.
The eight great Tucker brothers were born and raised in the Flat Rock Community. The brothers Tucker were a life force beyond their time; faced with adversity, forged in patriotism and raised each other to bear the name Tucker.
“See, I had five brothers who served in the World War and two of us served in the Korean War,” explained Carl Tucker. Amazingly, none of the seven Tucker brothers perished in war.
When WWII began, James D. tried to volunteer for service but wasn’t accepted because he had black lung disease from working in the coal mines.
Brother and veteran Clyde Tucker was wounded five times in France before he was sent to fight in Germany. Clyde returned from WWII November 1945.
WWII veteran James Herman was the sixth born Tucker brother and volunteered for the US Navy in 1942, spending most of his service in the western and southern Pacific. As a radio specialist, James Herman established communications on the Islands of Luzon in the Philippines, in Guam and Tinian Island. Tinian Island is where the atomic bombs were brought for the mission to Japan in 1945. James Herman spent over three years in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater.
