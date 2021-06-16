Sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive, Fairfield Glade Community Club has heartily welcomed back the Mirror Lake Blast concert series, this year set on the scene of The Grove, the new amphitheater built by developer John Anderson for the community to enjoy live music and movies.
Among the talented musicians to grace the stage of the grand stand of The Grove this season, FGCC will literally be “giving a hoot” as Season 17 winner of “The Voice,” Jake Hoot, will be performing on Tuesday, June 21.
Opening for Hoot are The Huffaker Brothers.
He originally booked last year to play a concert in celebration of FGCC’s 50th anniversary, but it was canceled to due the pandemic.
But, the show must go on.
Hoot was born in Corpus Christi, TX, to his missionary parents and the second oldest of nine siblings. He moved to Cookeville in 2009, to attend Tennessee Technological University to play football, which he said has been home for over the last decade.
When asked how his music career started, the singer-songwriter said, “I’ve always been singing on some level; humming back before I could talk.”
When he was 9, his family relocated to the Dominican Republic where his parents served as missionaries and he grew up performing on the stage at church.
While working toward a degree and playing football at Tennessee Tech, he began performing at open mic nights and on the weekends for local dives, appearing on the college restaurant and bar scene.
He built a fan base in Fairfield Glade and Cumberland County by frequently playing at Spike’s Sports Bar and Grill and Stonehaus Winery. He’s especially excited to be able to return to Fairfield Glade to play for his friends.
“I’ve got a lot of friends up in that area and a lot of people that come out to my shows,” he said. “If it’s within a couple hours’ driving distance, there’s a ton of people that come from that community out to hear me. There’s a lot of really good people. I’m just excited to get up there and see some familiar faces.”
“The Voice” scouts discovered Hoot’s “Bath Tunes” on Instagram of him singing to his toddler daughter, reached out to him and secured an audition from him. So, he went to Nashville, auditioned and became a contestant for Season 17 of the popular talent show competition in 2019.
“It just took off from there,” he said.
When asked if being a musician is what he always wanted to do, he said at first he wasn’t confident enough to pursue his music full-time, especially with having a child to raise and support. He said that stepping away from a steady 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. job was terrifying.
“I didn’t think that there was any way I could make a living doing it,” he said. “I think part of me always wanted to do it, I just lacked the confidence.”
He said after he won “The Voice,” he was getting bookings all the time.
“God’s provided, even through COVID,” he said. “Something always comes in and just kind of reaffirms that we made the right decision to go full-time into it. [I’m] thankful for ‘The Voice’ helping make that a reality.”
He shares custody of his daughter from a previous marriage and schedules bookings around his time with her. In March, he married Brittney Hoyt, who also comes from a big family, the oldest of seven siblings. He hopes to be able to bring his daughter to more of his shows now that it’s summer and make his tour “more of a family thing.”
He said, “I’m all about having both my girls with me wherever I go and being a part of it.”
He said they definitely planned on having more children, adopting and having a large family as well.
Hoot released his duet with his “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson “I Would’ve Loved You” in January that he wrote with Lonestar pianist Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd. He will be releasing a summer party song this summer and will be opening for Darius Rucker at the end of the month in Kingsport, TN.
He said he’ll definitely bringing his new summer party song and several others to perform at The Grove on June 21.
“If anything, I’m always excited to see everybody I know from the Crossville area just because they’ve always been really good to me,” he said.
The Mirror Lake Blast lineup will continue on June 28 with Jeff Allen & AC Drive, Soul Soup on July 5, July 12 with the Little Russell Band, July 19 with FoxFire NewGrass Band, Soul Fissh on July 26, Melissa Ellis on Aug. 2, Aug. 9 with the The Jay Eric Band, Aug. 23 with a return of Soul Soup, Aug. 30 with Carrie Hassler Classic Rhythm & Blues, and Alter Eagles on Sept. 6.
An act for the Aug. 16 Mirror Lake Blast has yet to be determined.
Concessions open at 5 p.m. with the music starting at 5:45 p.m. All concerts are weather permitting. Bands are subject to change.
