In celebration of Fairfield Glade’s 50th anniversary, Fairfield Glade Community Club joined forces with Chestnut Hill Winery’s Darren and Trudi Stryker to develop the limited edition Fairfield Glade’s 50th Anniversary Wine.
The Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary Committee discussed the possibility of making a commemorative wine.
“Because committees are great at coming up with lots of ideas about something, we formed a 50th Anniversary Committee to look into ways we could recognize this milestone in Fairfield Glade history,” said Bob Weber, Fairfield Glade general manager. “Bottling a special wine was an idea that came from that committee, and a zinfandel was chosen because of its unique combination of bold taste and lighter red color.”
After Chestnut Hill Winery returned with their interest to collaborate and create this new wine, Weber, FGCC Marketing Director Mary Jo Paige, FGCC Director of Finance Denise Dickenson and a handful of FG Rotarians took part in the tasting and development of the dry, red zinfandel table wine.
The commemorative wine was bottled May 21 to ready it for sale at Chestnut Hill Winery that very day. Cases were sent with FGCC General Manager Bob Weber to return to Fairfield Glade to be able to serve at Stonehenge Grille for its grand reopening Sunday.
Especially when it’s a special wine like this one, the Chestnut Hill Winery team appreciates coming together to hand-bottle and package the wine themselves.
All hands were on deck as the winery team formed an assembly line.
“I’m the kind of guy, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said Harold Stryker regarding their assembly line bottling process.
The theme of the wine was that good things take time and great things take a little longer, much like the Fairfield Glade Community.
“We wanted a unique wine that was different than others served in our restaurants,” said Paige.
FG 50th Anniversary Zinfandel Reserve is now available for purchase at Chestnut Hill Winery for $25 per bottle. Fairfield Glade’s 50th Anniversary wine will also be available at Stonehenge Grille, with a special introductory price at $5 per glass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.