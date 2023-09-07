National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to raise awareness about the importance of individuals and families preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.
“Take Control in 1,2,3” is this year’s theme.
In addition to general preparedness messages, the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency will highlight resources specifically tailored to older adults.
Information will be shared on EMA social media and through its app every Monday morning through September.
The goal of National Preparedness Month is to increase the overall number of individuals, families, and communities that engage in preparedness actions at home, work, businesses, school and places of worship.
