The Kayak Connection 2022 season is underway. 

Non-motorized vessels are welcome. 

Launch is promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday on Fairfield Glade lake ramps. The only exceptions are the evening launches at 6.

Kayakers will need their 2022-’23 Fairfield Glade boat sticker, available online or at the marinas. 

Pack safety gear, including drinking water, hat, safety vest, sunblock, a waterproof pouch for personal items, water shoes and towel. 

Check weather conditions before launching; the Kayak Connection does not launch if weather is threatening. 

Kayakers are urged to tell a loved one of their lake location for the day.

Parking space is limited at a few lakes; be aware that parking may be cramped.

Lake Dartmoor launches are from the right side of the beach. Be aware that Lake Dartmoor has two separate launches: Marina and Rotherham Dr. ramp.

Call or text Nancy at 931-484-6149 for more information.

 

June 25 Lake Malvern

 

July 2 Lake St. George

July 9 Lake Glastowbury

July 16 Lake Catherine

July 23 Lake Dartmoor-Rotherham dock

July 30 Lake Kirkstone

Aug. 6 Lake Canterbury

Aug. 13 Lake Pomeroy

Aug. 20 Lake Kirkstone

Aug. 27 Lake Malvern

Sept. 3 Lake St. George

Sept. 10 Lake Malvern

Sept. 17 Lake Dartmoor-Marina6 p.m. launch

Sept. 24 Lake Kirkstone

Oct. 1 Lake Pomeroy

Oct. 8 Lake Glastowbury

Oct. 15 Lake Dartmoor- Rotherham dock

Oct. 22 Lake Canterbury

Oct. 29 Lake Catherine and brunch at Stonehenge

 

