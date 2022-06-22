The Kayak Connection 2022 season is underway.
Non-motorized vessels are welcome.
Launch is promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday on Fairfield Glade lake ramps. The only exceptions are the evening launches at 6.
Kayakers will need their 2022-’23 Fairfield Glade boat sticker, available online or at the marinas.
Pack safety gear, including drinking water, hat, safety vest, sunblock, a waterproof pouch for personal items, water shoes and towel.
Check weather conditions before launching; the Kayak Connection does not launch if weather is threatening.
Kayakers are urged to tell a loved one of their lake location for the day.
Parking space is limited at a few lakes; be aware that parking may be cramped.
Lake Dartmoor launches are from the right side of the beach. Be aware that Lake Dartmoor has two separate launches: Marina and Rotherham Dr. ramp.
Call or text Nancy at 931-484-6149 for more information.
June 25 Lake Malvern
July 2 Lake St. George
July 9 Lake Glastowbury
July 16 Lake Catherine
July 23 Lake Dartmoor-Rotherham dock
July 30 Lake Kirkstone
Aug. 6 Lake Canterbury
Aug. 13 Lake Pomeroy
Aug. 20 Lake Kirkstone
Aug. 27 Lake Malvern
Sept. 3 Lake St. George
Sept. 10 Lake Malvern
Sept. 17 Lake Dartmoor-Marina6 p.m. launch
Sept. 24 Lake Kirkstone
Oct. 1 Lake Pomeroy
Oct. 8 Lake Glastowbury
Oct. 15 Lake Dartmoor- Rotherham dock
Oct. 22 Lake Canterbury
Oct. 29 Lake Catherine and brunch at Stonehenge
