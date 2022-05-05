It will soon be time once again to elect members to the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors.
The positions for election are one property owner director-at-large, one interval owner’s director and one declarant director.
Applications for candidacy will be available on the Community Club’s website, fairfieldgladeresort.com, beginning Monday, May 9.
All candidates must apply in electronic format utilizing the official application packet.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property at Fairfield Glade for at least three years before Sept.
16 — when the annual meeting is held — is eligible for election to the board.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for board meetings.
Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full-time, part-time, temporary, seasonal or other category, from holding the position of director-at-large.
The deadline for filing applications is noon on Friday, June 3.
Specific instructions for submission will be contained in the application packet.
Please note that potential candidates will be expected to make an appearance for the Meet-the-Candidates Night on Thursday, July 28.
