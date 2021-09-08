Remember to recycle
Did you know that there are 14 recycling convenience centers in Cumberland County that send items to the main facility.
Members from the Fairfield Glade Environmental Committee toured the main facility on June 10, and learned a lot of good information.
States and counties can only pick up trash off their roads along a four-and-a-half-foot, and not from personal property. Tennessee spends $19 billion a year on trash pickup.
Fairfield Glade residents provide the most recycling materials from the center on Beanpot Campground Rd., especially glass! By recycling, you are cutting the trash pickup in half. If you compost, that cuts down the trash by another 25%. You can dispose of produce scraps at the Leaf Dump in Fairfield Glade and bring home usable compost and mulch.
Waxed containers, such as broth boxes and milk cartons, can be recycled. The recycle center only takes Nos. 1 and 2 plastics. Note that the lids on jugs or bottles are not recyclable and should be removed and put in trash, unless the cap is specified as recyclable. There is a bin for textiles, electronics (no TV’s), non-alkaline batteries and oil-based paint at the main recycling facility.
Water-based paint can be placed in your trash after you pour sawdust, kitty litter or dirt in the can to solidify the remaining paint. Large amounts of cardboard should go to the cardboard bin at the recycling center. Small amounts can go to paper bin along with cereal boxes, magazines and charcoal bags.
Glass is pulverized and polished at the main facility. You can pick some up for free at the main facility at 96 Maryetta in Crossville to fill for gravel, use in flower beds and other uses. Empty spray paint cans are recyclable.
All materials are sorted at the main facility on a conveyor belt. Items that are not accepted at the recycling center can be taken to Cumberland Waste or Selk Sanitation in Crossville for a small fee.
Let’s talk trash
On the Community Club’s website you can go to Public Works tab, then Sanitation to find the Household Trash/Sanitation Removal Policy. There, you can learn about how to properly dispose of sharps, glass, and paint.
Sharps are needles/syringes and you should break off the needle and place the entire apparatus in a leak-proof, puncture-resistant container such as milk jug or 2-liter bottle. These sharps can also be dropped off at Fairfield Glade Police Department for proper disposal. The preferred disposal method for broken glass is to take it to the recycling center. If you must put it in your garbage, be aware that it is hazardous to our garbage collectors. To dispose of broken glass, place in a cardboard box, seal box and label it “broken glass” and place next to your regular garbage. To dispose of paint, let it dry completely and leave the lid off before putting it out with the garbage.
Tours of the main recycling facility at 96 Maryetta in Crossville are available for groups of seven or more by contacting Carrie Smith in Litter Prevention and Education at 931-484-9328.
