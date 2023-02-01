Long-time tax preparer Bob Willis will be the presenter during the Plateau PC Users Group meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m. in Christ Lutheran Church at Snead and Lakeview drives in Fairfield Glade.
The regular question-and-answer session will follow at 4.
Willis is a Group director. He will explain what to expect during this tax filing season.
There are no major federal tax changes for 2022, but most of the COVID-19-related enhancements for the past two year have not been extended.
The IRS has revised the filing status for recent widows and widowers with dependents, now called Qualifying Surviving Spouse, with enhanced benefits and cash charity donations that were permitted in addition the standard deduction for the past two years that are no longer allowed.
The Group will discuss another method that some of them can use for this.
To help prepare taxpayers for 2023, the Group will review what is now known about 2023 and beyond tax changes.
Plateau PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers.
Visitors are always welcome at meetings on the second Tuesday of each month; a $3 guest fee will be collected from all participants who are not Group members.
The Group’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30. Membership dues are $24 for individuals and $30 for couples. They are prorated quarterly.
Call George Sengstock, president, at 931- 224-760-3948, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for more information.
Visit www.ppcuginc.com for around-the-clock information about Plateau PC Users Group and to read the Gazette, the Group’s newsletter.
