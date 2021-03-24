The past winter has been a challenge, but now that spring is here, many of us are eager to get outside and get started on outdoor maintenance projects.
Now is the time to walk around
your home, take stock of what exterior
maintenance might be needed, and make plans to take care of any issues that you identify.
Many of the common Property Standards violations homeowners face are related to poor exterior home maintenance.
Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their homes’ exterior, which includes siding, windows, roofs, gutters, downspouts, porches, decks, railings and shutters.
One thing that good maintenance standards call for is making sure the exterior is free from excessive mildew.
Your roof is one of the main places to keep an eye out for mildew growth, and in extreme cases, this growth can harm a roof’s integrity.
Vinyl siding often has unsightly mildew stains, especially in shady areas; however, growth can appear on all types of siding, whether it be brick, metal or wood.
While this growth is not as harmful on siding as it is on roofs, it can still ruin the appearance of your home.
Mildew can be serious problems on sidewalks and driveways not only because it looks bad, but because dirty surfaces can be a slipping hazard, presenting a threat to anyone who walks by.
Green and black mildew can grow on the sides of your gutters, fences, and decks, as well as on windows and shutters.
Now’s the time to take a good look at the exterior areas of your home to check that it is free of excessive mildew.
If you do see mildew, plan how best to clean it up as soon as possible to avoid any violation of our community’s property standards.
You can read the Fairfield Glade Property Standards Policy at www.fairfieldglade.cc > Member Login > My Property > Property Policies.
Also, the property standards inspector, David Bramlett, is available to answer questions. He can be reached at accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-484-3912.
The purpose of the Property Standards Committee is to assist in safeguarding your property values. We do this by recommending home maintenance practices that help maintain community standards.
We all know that keeping our community well-maintained and competitive with other similar communities is the key to safeguarding our property values.
