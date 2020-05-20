MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the start of the summer season with its annual Parrot Head Week, encouraging blood donors to increase the supply of blood products ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
MEDIC is offering donors a special edition Parrot Head T-shirt, $5 coupon for Salsarita’s, a Mayfield Ice Cream coupon, Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, Nothing Bundt Cake coupon and Knox Dough coupons to donors visiting a MEDIC donation center or drive May 18-22.
Blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event.
It takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
At this time, MEDIC has a need for O negative, O positive and A positive blood types.
This is the 15th year for the annual promotion that encourages the donation of blood products to increase supplies ahead of an increased need typically seen in late May and early June.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, MEDIC is not offering food or live music this year.
The nonprofit blood donor organization supplied Cumberland Medi-cal Center and other Covenant Health facilities with blood products all year round.
They continue to follow social-distancing guidelines and conduct wellness checks upon entry at all locations and drives.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make appointments to donate and wear their own masks when onsite. However, walk-in donors are accepted.
The Crossville donor center on Main St. is open Tuedsay-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 931-337-0800 or visit www.medicblood.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.