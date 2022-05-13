It is becoming easier and more convenient to recycle in the Glade during recreational activities.
Two blue recycle bins have recently been placed in the pavilions at Robin Hood Park on Snead Dr. at Peavine Rd. This rounds out most of the locations in Fairfield Glade which have similar bins for recycling plastic bottles and cans.
There are similar bins at the marinas, Heatherhurst and Druid Golf Courses (aluminum only), hiking trail parking lots, The Grove, The Square, The Center and the Racquet Center.
The Wellness Center has two bins for plastic bottles.
Be sure to empty your bottles and aluminum cans before placing them in the bins and throw the plastic tops away. Unless the caps are marked “recyclable” (which some of the newer ones are) they need to go to the trash, not the recycling center.
And please don’t throw trash in the recycle bins.
Remember, Cumberland County only takes Nos. 1 and 2 plastics.
These numbers can be found in a triangle on the bottom of each plastic item.
If your item is not marked or impossible to read the number, just throw it in the trash to be safe.
“When in doubt, throw it out!”
Residential recycling is available at Peavine Recycling Center for cardboard, plastics, glass, metal and aluminum.
Much of this information comes from Carrie Smith from Cumberland County Sanitation at 20 Maryetta St., Crossville.
Carrie conducts tours of this main recycling facility, and if you haven’t taken a tour, try to do so and see how our local recycling process works.
You can sign up for a tour through the Fairfield Glade Environmental Committee by emailing Paula Tucker at pt2701@sbcglobal.net.
These tours usually occur at 9 a.m. Thursday and last about 1.5 hours.
