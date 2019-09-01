Recently I attended a “butterfly release” at the University of Tennessee Arboretum Oak Ridge. This is an annual event in early August. Hundreds of people showed up to see and learn about butterflies.There were presentations by scientists and University of Tennessee professors, displays of many types of insects, and even a live display of giant, three inches long, “hissing cockroaches” from South America that you could let walk up your arm. Which I did, by the way. I am not sure what that had to do with butterflies, but it was interesting.
At the event, there were screened in tents full of live butterflies, where kids had a blast. But the big event was the release of 400 Monarch butterflies. Folks ordered butterflies ahead of time for $10, and the butterflies arrived by FedEx with their wings folded up in plain white envelopes.
At the count of three everyone opened their envelope and away flew the butterflies.It was a unique and beautiful sight. I heard of a butterfly release in Crossville a couple of years ago where nearby mockingbirds snatched and ate the butterflies just as the horrified kids released them. There was no such problem at Oak Ridge that day.
You don’t have to travel to Oak Ridge to see lots of butterflies because this is peak butterfly season and there are lots of places to see plenty of butterflies nearby. A good place can be your backyard if you have a few of the plants that butterflies like.
We have a couple of aptly named butterfly bushes and some lantana in our backyard, and they host a constant supply of these colorful insects all day long. Just be aware that butterfly bushes are not native and can be invasive. It is best to buy sterile varieties that don’t produce seeds.
Butterflies are attracted to plants for two different reasons.
Adult butterflies get nectar from the flowers and caterpillars eat leaves. You know that monarch caterpillars like milkweed, but each species of caterpillar has its own special plant requirement. For example, viceroys like willows, zebra swallowtail caterpillars eat paw paw leaves, and spicebush caterpillars like sassafras and obviously spicebush leaves.
Some excellent butterfly attracting plants are lantana, butterfly bush and butterfly weed, coneflowers, lavender, tall verbena, aster, salvia, black-eyed susans, spicebush, and of course common milkweed, and swamp milkweed.
If you don’t have these plants in your garden, now is a good time to make your plans for next year. Why have a garden with just plants when with the right plants you can have a garden full of butterflies this time next year?
A good place to see many kinds of butterflies and moths right now is at the University of Tennessee Discovery Gardens at the Plateau Ag Research and Education Center at 320 Experiment Station Rd, Crossville.
You don’t have to travel far to visit an arboretum, we have a certified Tennessee arboretum right here in Crossville.
The Plateau Discovery Gardens has an excellent butterfly garden. Besides many kinds of butterflies, you will see more hummingbird moths here than you have ever seen before. I counted eight at one time hovering over a verbena plant. Many of the plants here are identified so you can write down the ones you like, and that the butterflies like, and then buy those for your backyard.
Ernie Wood is the expert in charge of the butterfly garden and you have an opportunity to learn more by hearing Ernie’s presentation on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. The presentation is free, but you must register by emailing Jennifer Burns at JBurns35@utk@edu, or by calling 931 484-0034.
The description of the class says, “Planting host and nectar plant varieties will bring both caterpillars and butterﬂies to your garden. Join Ernie as he identiﬁes the caterpillars and butterﬂies commonly found in a Tennessee Butterﬂy Garden. He will also share his tips to ensure these graceful creatures thrive within our environment.”
You don’t have to buy a monarch in an envelope for $10. With the right plants you can have a whole garden full of monarch and other butterflies next year. To get started, stop at Plateau Discovery Gardens and enjoy this year’s butterfly season going on, in living color, right now.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
