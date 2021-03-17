An advisory committee of Fairfield Glade Community Club wants residents to know that some outdoor lighting can cause “light pollution,” artificial light that inappropriately floods neighbors’ properties and unnecessarily illuminates an otherwise clear, dark sky.
In an email newsletter to residents, the Environmental Committee explained the consequences of light pollution, including its harm to wildlife, pointing out five outdoor lighting principles promoted by the International Dark-Sky Association. The association strives to protect the night sky from light pollution through its work with advocates globally.
“With the responsible lighting practices established by the International Dark-Sky Association, it is possible to reduce light pollution and create a beautiful, healthy and safe lit environment where you live and work,” the committee says in the March 4 email, approved and distributed by the FGCC board.
The message was sent only to inform the community about light pollution, said John Wedgworth, a FGCC board member who serves as liaison to the committee.
“It is not a policy. There is nothing that we are going to adopt,” Wedgworth said in an interview with the Sun.
He said some members of the committee are interested in the subject, and the committee asked the board to circulate the message.
In recent months, the committee has discussed developing a plan the board could use to educate residents about light pollution. It also has discussed whether Fairfield Glade should pursue being an International Dark-Sky Community. The Dark-Sky Association says on its website that it awards the designation to communities for their “implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support.”
Wedgworth said the board will not seek the designation, calling the requirements “too restrictive.”
The community club has its own policy regulating residential outdoor lighting. Included are requirements that residents wanting to add an outdoor light must obtain permission of the Architectural Control Committee and that light from a fixture “must not trespass on any neighbor’s property.”
The full Exterior Residential Lighting Policy is available on the FGCC website at fairfieldglade.cc. After logging in, members can find the policy by clicking on “Property Policies” in the “My Property” section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.