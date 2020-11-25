2020 has not been kind to the senior population. They must not only be concerned about COVID-19, but also the resultant conditions that have arisen by following governmental recommendations.
These regulations and recommendations for seniors, especially those with heart disease, diabetes and any dementia-related diagnosis, are constantly in the news. Seniors are encouraged to act wisely by staying at home, not go to public events, avoid restaurants or any other social event. Church activities are being significantly curtailed.
All these have reduced social contact. Families are restricted in medical settings to visit their relatives. Even spouses can be prohibited from seeing each other.
The impact of these restrictions has presented increased challenges and health concerns, especially to those with mobility restrictions. Loneliness becomes a significant debilitating issue. Depression is common in seniors.
For those with dementia, interruption in normal activities has shown to aggravate their dementia. Caretaking by families and health care workers has become a challenge.
Fairfield Glade Resident Service, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, is here to help.
Modifications in the Senior Enrichment and Music & Memory programs have been put in place. Both programs are now geared to assist in loneliness and mental challenges.
Reach-Out is a new program that has been well received in the FGRS pilot study. Reach-Out offers a weekly well-check conversation by phone. A trained volunteer calls any resident who requests this free service, just to talk.
Conversations are confidential and focus on any topic the resident would like to talk about, even about how to handle the new norms in 2020.
For cognitive decline, memory challenges or dementia, Music & Memory can be an extremely helpful program. This nationally well-known program is offered by FGRS.
Music & Memory was initiated a year ago in conjunction with Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade to serve their independent living program. FGRS is now prepared to offer this innovative program to residents in a home setting.
The relationship of familiar music with individual thinking, emotional responses, physical agitation and depression has been professionally researched. This FGRS program is individually oriented.
FGRS is now ready and available to offer both these programs to residents of Fairfield Glade.
Call FGRS at 931-456-7272 if an individual or a loved one could use either or both services. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon weekdays.
FGRS, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, looks forward to helping residents during these challenging times.
