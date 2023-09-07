George Sengstock will present Tips and Techniques to Tame Your Email Wasteland during the next Plateau PC Users Group meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Christ Lutheran Church.
The church is at Snead and Lakeview drives in Fairfield Glade. A question-and-answer session at 4 follows the regular meeting.
Sengstock will give helpful tips to turning that abysmal email inbox into a usable space.
Plateau PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers and related technology.
Visitors are always welcome to attend meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. A $3 fee will be collected from all guests.
Annual membership dues are $24 for individuals, $30 for couples, and are prorated quarterly.
Visit www.ppcuginc.com to read the latest version of the club newsletter, the Gazette.
More information is also available on the website or by calling Sengstock, president, at 931-224-760-3948 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
