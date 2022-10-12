The room was packed by 9 a.m., the scheduled start time of the program, and more people standing in line outside were trickling in.
More chairs were set up in the Fellowship Hall to accommodate the growing numbers of people taking their seats while others visited information tables of exhibitors before the main event.
About 150 people gathered at Fairfield Glade Community Church on Oct. 5 for a program that would give insight to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Titled “Help Me Understand the Aging Brain,” it was of special interest to the audience composed mostly of retirees. Some in attendance were younger family members of those with dementia or, specifically, Alzheimer’s.
The church sponsored the program as a segment of its weekly faith development educational series, a community outreach effort. The Rev. James Janecek, pastor, was not surprised at the turnout.
“It shows how much of an important topic it is in our community,” he said. “It is a growing concern for sure.”
Featured speaker Cheryl Blanchard, Middle Tennessee regional director of the nonprofit help organization Alzheimer’s Tennessee, was scheduled to begin her talk at 9:45 a.m. But because the room was already full with people making sure they had a seat, event organizers decided to move her up by 15 minutes.
The audience listened intently as Blanchard spoke about dementia, a general term for the loss of cognitive function over time, and Alzheimer’s, a specific brain disease and the leading cause of dementia. Not one person left the room during her presentation that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.
Many people took notes, including Patty Chase, who attended to get some tips on how to help family and friends with dementia and to learn more about the difference between normal aging and knowing when it’s time for an examination.
“She did a good job of pointing that out,” Chase said.
Chase had a bit of a concern about herself the other day when she was feeding her cats. She opened a can of cat food and after feeding them put a plastic lid on it as she always does because she never feeds them a full can.
“And just for a second I opened the pantry door instead of the refrigerator,” she said. “Now the minute I did, I said what are you doing?”
Perhaps it was just a slight mental blip, nothing to worry about. But it was one of those things that got her thinking about dementia.
The situation Chase described could be an early sign of dementia – or not.
Blanchard said situations we sometimes might associate with dementia could be insignificant for several reasons, such as having one or many other things on our mind at the time or otherwise being distracted.
An important indication that a brief loss of memory should not be concerning is whether we have what Blanchard called an “Aha moment,” such as at first forgetting where we parked the car but then – Aha! – suddenly remembering.That’s normal, she said, provided it doesn’t happen daily.
But warning signs can include placing things in obscure or inappropriate places and not being able to find them, such as putting a cellphone in the freezer or coming home from a food shopping trip and putting frozen foods in the pantry. They could be more than blips.
A stressful day leading to a poor night’s sleep could be responsible for forgetfulness.
“We know that if you do not get a good night’s sleep, your cognitive ability the next day – your memory – is decreased by 12 percent,” Blanchard said. That alarmed many in the audience who muttered “Wow” and “Ooh.”
Blanchard offered other warning signs of dementia:
– Forgetting names of familiar people, such as your pastor.
– Difficulty doing math or managing money, including regularly not paying bills.
– Difficulty using familiar electronic devices – not the latest iPhone or Apple watch but simple devices such as the home thermostat that has been there for 30 years.
– Difficulty following recipes.
– Getting lost on familiar driving routes, such as to and from church. Blanchard noted that 13 people who were reported missing in Tennessee in the last year were found in other states because of memory failure.
“They start driving and they forget where they are going.”
– Forgetting something that happened earlier in the day.
– Getting lost in conversation, asking the same question over and over or using the same word to describe different things in the same conversation. (I feel wonderful today. It is a wonderful day. The kids visited yesterday, and it was wonderful.)
Blanchard pointed out three conditions that often are incorrectly perceived as signs of dementia, what she called the three Ds: delirium (sudden, drastic change in behavior that could be affected by medication or something else), depression and sensory deprivation, such as being unable to engage in a conversation because hearing aids are removed.
The biggest key to longevity, Blanchard said at the end of her program, is staying socially connected, whether with family and friends or just talking to someone at the grocery store or post office. She showed a slide that read “Loneliness kills.”
“We are social creatures,” she said.
—
More help is available at www.alztennessee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.