The Iowa Club will host an old-fashioned potluck picnic at St. George Marina pavilion from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
All Iowans, friends of Iowans, anyone having lived in Iowa, parents or grandparents of students attending any Iowa school, Iowa school alumni or anyone wanting to be any of the preceding are welcome.
Those attending should bring their own table service, drinks and a dish to share. The club will furnish the meat.
Respond to terry.franklin@comcast.net if planning to attend.
Those attending are asked to bring any games, etc., they believe would be fun for the group.
Club members look forward to having a good time with Iowa friends.
