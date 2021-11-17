Join the Visually Impaired Support Group of Cumberland County and Fairfield Glade Resident Services for InSight on Vision from 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
“VIS welcomes all who are interested in the health of the eyes,” said Linda Simmons, VIS president. “Pick up your free copy of the Resource Guide at this InSight on Vision event.”
Many professionals will speak about every aspect of vision loss and how to remain or become liberated by living life to the fullest.
Dr. Larry Patterson will discuss diabetes’ effect on vision.
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world today. It’s a growing problem due to the rise of diabetes and the aging global population.
The good news is the risk of diabetic blindness can be reduced by 95% with early detection and timely treatment.
Dr. Joshua Robinson will discuss remaining independent despite vision impairment.
Jacki Lawson, Tennessee Department of Human Services, will explain rehabilitation services for the blind and visually impaired.
Insight on Vision begins with a technology fair. Speakers will discuss topics related to low or no vision.
Lana Little is director of Signal Centers Assistive Technology Services. She and her technology experts teach people who are blind or have low vision how to use accessibility features and apps on their phones and computers, cooking without looking, and getting the most out of high-tech equipment, even to the extent of adapting or inventing various devices to suit particular needs.
Meredith Bailey, an assistive technology specialist for The Star Center who is responsible for the Middle Tennessee area, said she has many gadgets and gizmos besides low-tech methods.
Cheryl Saucier, after working 25 years as a low vision therapist, founded Mountain View Low Vision Center in 2019. While serving a growing number of customers, Saucier took a giant step forward by building a brick-and-mortar store under the tutelage of a small business program. She was recently presented with the Rising Star of the Year award by the Tennessee Small Business Development District in Chattanooga.
She is offering a variety of products for people with vision loss.
Kathy Lamb, owner of AdaptiveWare and a re-seller of VFO products, has been blind since age 7. Assistive technology helped her during college and her first job as a computer programmer. She benefits from many of the products that she sells.
Jamie Edwards is a county coordinator for the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency. She has worked in various departments over the past 25 years and has been county coordinator for the past two years.
UCHRA offers a variety of programs designed to assist clients to move from a life of dependence to independence through supportive services.
VIS wishes to promote transportation for the vision impaired, and UCHRA has a program called MyRide Senior Transportation.
FGRS President Don Rohrer will speak about the various programs offered, especially Way to Go transportation for Fairfield Glade residents who currently can no longer drive due to illness or vision loss.
Fairfield Glade Lions Club President Joe Fitzgerald will display vision, hearing and diabetes programs.
Fred Mundt, a long-time active Lion, will speak about how the Lions benefit the community. VIS is grateful for their support and the positive reception of Helen Keller’s plea of compassion for the blind, deaf and disabled, “Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”
Both the Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lions clubs are available to provide help for those who cannot afford glasses or hearing aids.
They support programs by participating in White Cane Days and Stride Walk, which supports children with Type 1 Diabetes attending summer camp.
Available during InSight will be the VIS Group Resource Guide, a 150-page large print book all about eyes; who, what, where and how to receive help. Some of the 14 chapters include Common Eye Diseases; Focus on Kids; Rehab, Education and Employment; Equipment, Devices and Aids; and helpful smartphone apps.
Visit visgroup.org or call Linda Simmons at 931-787-1772 for more information about the VIS Group.
