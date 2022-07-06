Gerard Pacini moved to Fairfield Glade from Chicago four years ago. Having a strong family history of cancer, he has closely monitored his Prostate-Specific Antigen levels.
“I knew I was a high risk of developing cancer and wanted to be proactive,” said Pacini.
PSA is measured through bloodwork and can help detect prostate cancer. The Prostate Cancer Foundation recommends men start discussing their prostate health with their doctor at age 40 to 45 to help support early detection for increased odds of survival.
After seeing waves of pink amongst women to help raise awareness for breast cancer, Pacini wanted men to have the same opportunity. After connecting with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Fairfield Glade’s director of golf, his vision is becoming a reality with the inaugural Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee, a golfing fundraiser set for Sunday, July 24.
The mission is to increase the awareness of prostate cancer screening and help provide funds for research. Cumberland Medical Center will offer participants an optional PSA screening.
Professional and amateur golfers around the country lend tremendous support the Prostate Cancer Foundation. In fact, the foundation has been supported by the late, legendary golfer, Arnold Palmer and the Arnold Palmer Enterprises since 1993.
“Blue Ribbon Golf” tournaments like this are uniquely created by people who love the game and aim to raise awareness and valuable funds for much-needed research. Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee was created to bring this mission close to home for the residents of the Cumberland Plateau.
Pacini adds, “Blue is the universal color designated for prostate cancer awareness and a walnut is the general size of a normal prostate. We want to raise awareness so we can help save lives through early detection.”
The registration deadline has been extended to July 15 to participate in the Blue Walnut Golf Tennessee fundraiser at the Heatherhurst-Crag golf course in Fairfield Glade on July 24.
To register, contact gerardpacini@live.com. Registration forms are also posted at all the Fairfield Glade golf course pro shops and at Food City on Peavine Rd.
