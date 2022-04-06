Ask any of a growing number of people you meet at Fairfield Glade Resort what drew them to this community boasting five Championship Golf Course.
And they’ll tell you tennis. Or pickleball. And the numbers back it up.
Last year, the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center booked 6,950 hours of tennis and 6,900 hours of pickleball on our indoor and outdoor courts. That’s a lot of shoe squeaks, service grunts and high fives.
In addition, 1,500 lessons were given at the Racquet Center last year. That amounts to 142 new devotees who can tell you that in the vocabulary of pickleball, “the kitchen” is a place not even experienced chefs dare to linger.
Another 30 newly minted tennis players will tell you that “love” means nothing in their newfound sport. They may demonstrate the fact by sailing a blazing ace past you, employing the serving skills they learned from their teaching pro.
The Racquet Center draws more than 1,000 players annually from across the state and around the Southeast for special racquet events. This provides competition opportunities for members along with exciting matches to watch.
With a new clubhouse in 2021, the Racquet Center includes four indoor courts and four outdoor clay courts for tennis, along with eight outdoor courts and four indoor options for pickleball.
Men’s and Women’s Inter-Club League play, mixers and open play make it easy to get involved.
Weekly stroke clinics, private lessons and apprentice classes for tennis and pickleball are offered throughout the year.
There is also a fully stocked pro shop carrying popular brands of tennis and pickleball equipment, clothing and accessories.
A new clubhouse enlarged the Racquet Center’s viewing area for the indoor courts.
We invite you to come view the action here and decide if tennis or pickleball is right for you. Both games are fun, help keep you fit, and provide a great social outlet.
Now it’s just a matter of choice … racquet or paddle?
Watch for more details on the upcoming open house.
