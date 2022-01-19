Water entering sanitary sewer lines from such sources as downspouts, sump pumps and heating/cooling systems continues to be a running issue.
Fairfield Glade Community Club prohibits property owners from channeling so-called “clean” water into the sanitary sewer system, including grinder pumps, which are supposed to take in only waste from sources such as kitchens and bathrooms.
Clean water flowing through sanitary sewer lines can strain the system because of the sheer volume. That could lead to otherwise unnecessary repairs and improvements, costs of which could be passed on to property owners through higher sewer rates.
“The reason to keep clean water out of the sanitary sewer system is to hold down costs,” Bruce Evans, director of the FGCC’s sewer system, said in an interview with the Sun.
“The more clean water in the system the more we have to handle it and process it.”
Evans said reducing the amount of clean water in sewer lines would help the system run more efficiently, lowering costs.
The sewer department periodically sends email blasts to residents asking for help in eliminating clean water from the system. It did so again Jan. 10.
“The FGCC Sewer Department is actively looking for clean water connections that can be removed from the system,” the department said in the email.
But it needs “the help of all residents in identifying and removing these unnecessary sources of water.”
The department encouraged residents who have questions regarding a potential clean water connection to contact Keith Garner, assistant manager, at 931-200-9295.
Evans said FGCC employees frequently drive throughout the community looking for potential water problems. The workers have the right to enter a property to inspect and fix grinder pumps, which the community club maintains.
But they cannot conduct tests — even just a visual inspection in a crawlspace or basement — to determine if there is an improper hookup without property owners’ permission.
Clean water flowing into the sanitary sewer system can come from many sources, including dehumidifiers, floor drains and perimeter drains.
Surface water can get into a grinder pump other than through an improper hookup. A broken “candy cane,” the plastic pipe so named because of its shape that protrudes from the tank, is a vent which, if cracked or severed at or below ground level, can be an entry point for water runoff. (If your “candy cane” isn’t visible, that’s a sure sign of a problem.)
Problems with a grinder pump are the responsibility of the sewer department, with no charge to the property owner for repairs.
Water also can enter the sanitary sewer system through cracks in sewer pipes. That, too, is the department’s responsibility.
But it is the property owner’s responsibility to eliminate hookups that send clean water into the sanitary sewer system.
The sewer department said in its email that a single sump pump discharging 30 gallons of water per minute during a heavy rain can improperly send 43,200 gallons of clean water into the sanitary sewer system in a day. Ten sump pumps doing that can contribute as much as a half million gallons.
“Half a million gallons per day of clean water in the sewer system significantly reduces the capacity of the system,” the department said.
Evans said that under normal dry conditions, about 850,000 gallons of sewage water flow into the sewage treatment plant each day — about 650,000 gallons during the driest times of summer. During wet periods, however, the number of gallons can increase to 2 million-3 million daily. The difference is the amount of clean water that gets into the system.
The sewer department has made improvements that have prevented any sewer overflows at its 16 pumping stations throughout the Glade in more than a year. The FGCC board of directors commended the department at multiple board meetings last year for that success.
In contrast, overflows were regular occurrences in 2010-11, Evans said.
“We’ve made significant strides,” he said. “It’s constant maintenance.”
Where it all goes and how it gets there
The Fairfield Glade Community Club owns and operates the Glade’s sanitary sewer system.
Sewage from bathrooms, kitchens and other sources
in a home drains into pipes
in the basement or crawlspace and then into the grinder pump, which
most residential properties have.
(Residents don’t have a grinder pump if they have a septic system, which the Cumberland County government regulates.)
The grinder pump is aptly named. It grinds the sewage from the home and pumps it to a network of sewer pipes that takes all Fairfield Glade sewer system waste to 16 main stations, which then pump it to the sewage treatment plant.
(Property owners in an older section of the Glade do not have a grinder pump; their waste flows by gravity into a main line.)
The treatment plant processes the sewage to state specifications.
The sewage then is disposed of through spray and drip irrigation of 130 acres of partially forested land outside Fairfield Glade but owned by the Community Club.
“Clean water”
Fresh water is not supposed to enter the sanitary sewer system.
Such “clean” water, as it is called, consists of stormwater flowing from downspouts and that which spews from a sump pump.
It also includes condensate drains from heating/air conditioner units, dehumidifiers and any other sources that do not generate sewage.
This clean water is supposed to flow from your property into the Glade’s network of drainage ditches.
From there, it eventually pours into lakes, creeks and other waterways, including the Obed River.
