A lot has changed, been added and improved at Fairfield Glade behind the entry sign that, for years, has welcomed residents home and greeted guests arriving for a visit.
As such, we felt a new welcome sign was in order. One more reflection of the vibrant community we are today.
You may have noticed that the old sign at The Square has been removed. In its place, you’ll soon be greeted by a more visually impressive version — one complemented by a 25-foot flag pole and a fountain of water cascading over a wall of stack stone ledges, all framed and accented with luscious new landscaping.
Because the old sign is still structurally sound and can serve us well in another capacity, we are relocating it to Peavine Rd. before St. George Dr. The move should happen before summer of next year.
This repurposed sign will match the new signs installed earlier this year on Peavine and features directional slats and an area for service clubs to display their logos.
A beautiful, brand new welcome sign at the Square and an additional informational sign on Peavine … just more signs of progress in Fairfield Glade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.