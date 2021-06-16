The Fairfield Glade Fire Department Hydrant Service Team will continue working through the summer months performing annual inspections, service and flow testing of more than 400 hydrants.
During service, a minimal amount of water will be released from the hydrant.
Flow testing is done to calculate the gallons per minute available and provide their engineers with the information needed to regulate how much water they can draw from a hydrant. As a result of these tests, the water in your home or business may be discolored and should clear up after you open a faucet and let the water run for a couple of minutes.
This should never result in a complete loss of water to your home or business. It is also recommended that you do not do any white laundry without clearing out the water lines first!
Architectural Control Committee regulations require that no plant material of any kind shall be planted in front and sides and 36 inches from the back of any hydrant.
If any plant material is not in compliance, the property owner will be notified by the ACC.
Please be cautious and considerate when you see the FGFD hydrant team woking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.