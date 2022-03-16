As the warmer weather approaches, it’s time once again for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s hydrant maintenance crew to start their annual inspection and maintenance of the community’s nearly 450 hydrants.
This operation contributes in part to the Insurance Services Office inspection, which determines property insurance costs.
The normal operating time for the hydrant crew performing this work is from approximately 8 a.m.-noon weekdays, weather permitting.
During the maintenance procedure, in most cases, a minimal amount of water will be released from the hydrants. Some hydrants will be flow tested, which will result in a greater amount of water being released.
The crews do this to calculate the gallons per minute a particular hydrant can generate, which provides FGFD engineers vital information needed to regulate the amount of water available in the event of a fire.
As a result of these maintenance tests, the water in a residence or place of business may be discolored. This condition should clear up after running the water for a few minutes.
It is recommended not to do any white laundry without first clearing the water lines.
It is also important to know that the Fairfield Glade Community Club Architecture Control Committee regulations require that no plant material of any kind be planted within 36 inches of a fire hydrant. Property owners will be notified by the ACC should any plant material not comply.
One final note, please be cautious and considerate of the FGFD hydrant team working. Give them space and slow down. Check out the latest news about the Fairfield Glade Fire Department at www.fairfieldgladefire.org.
