As the warmer weather approaches, it’s time once again for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s hydrant maintenance crew to start their annual inspection and maintenance of the community’s more than 450 hydrants.
This operation contributes, in part, to the Insurance Services Office inspection, which determines property insurance cost.
The normal operating time for the hydrant crew performing this work is from approximately 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, weather permitting.
During the maintenance procedure, in most cases, a minimal amount of water will be released from the hydrants.
Some hydrants will be flow tested, which will result in a greater amount of water being released. Our crews do this to calculate the gallons per minute a particular hydrant can generate which provides our engineers vital information needed to regulate the amount of water available in the event of a fire.
As a result of these maintenance tests, the water in homes and businesses may be discolored. This condition should clear up after running the water for a few minutes.
It is recommended not to do any white laundry without first clearing water lines.
It is also important to know that the Fairfield Glade Community Club Architecture Control Office regulations require that no plant material of any kind be planted within 36 inches of a fire hydrant.
Property owners will be notified by the ACC office should any plant material not comply.
One final note: please be cautious and considerate of the hydrant team working. Give them space and slow down.
Thank you.
Visit fairfieldgladefire.org or call 931-484-3801 for more information.
