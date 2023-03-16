As the warmer weather approaches, it’s time for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s hydrant maintenance crew to start their annual inspection and maintenance of the community’s more than 450 hydrants.
This operation contributes, in part, to the Insurance Services Office inspection, which factors into baseline property insurance costs. The normal operating time for the hydrant crew is from approximately 8 a.m.-noon weekdays, weather permitting.
During the maintenance procedure, in most cases, crew members will release minimal water from the hydrants. Some hydrants will be flow tested, which will result in a greater amount of water being released. The hydrant crews do this to calculate the gallons per minute a particular hydrant can generate.
This provides engineers with vital information needed to regulate the amount of water available in the event of a fire. As a result of these maintenance tests, the water in your residence or place of business may be discolored.
This condition should clear up after running the water for a few minutes. It is recommended that you don’t do any white laundry without first clearing your water lines.
It is also important to know that the Fairfield Glade Community Club Architecture Control Committee regulations require that no plant material of any kind be planted within 36 inches of a fire hydrant.
The ACC will notify property owners should any plant material not comply.
Finally, please be cautious and considerate of our hydrant team working. Give the crews space and slow down.
