The Quilts of Valor mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
On Sept. 2, a Quilt of Valor was presented to John Michael Hufford as a tangible way for all of us to say “thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor.”
Hufford was inducted into the United States Air Force in 1965 and served his country during the Vietnam Conflict until 1969. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, he was sent to Lowery Air Force Base at Denver, CO for electronic instrumentation school for one year. From there, he went to Ellsworth Air Force Base at Rapid City, South Dakota and a TDY assignment at Anderson Air Force Base on Guam.
John recalled, “The best assignment I had while in the United States Air Force was Ellsworth, AFB near Rapid City, SD. This is where a boy from Pennsylvania [me] met the daughter of a Wyoming rancher [Rosalyn], the beautiful girl that would become my wife.”
Most of Hufford’s remaining tour of duty was spent stationed at U-Tapao Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand assigned as a bombing navigation systems mechanic working on the B-52 bombers.
“The B-52 was a marvelous flying machine which has been proven over and over again as it is still on assignment all over the world today,” said Hufford. “Being assigned to the Air Force's Strategic Air Command [SAC] and being a part of the B-52 mission was both a privilege and an honor.”
Hufford received an honorable discharge as an E4 Sargent, earning the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation and Good Conduct Medal.
The Fantastic Quilters of Fairfield Glade Quilts of Valor created Hufford’s meaningful quilt and presented it to him during an Art Guild at Fairfield Glade reception held at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Hufford continues to serve as an active and much-appreciated member of the Art Guild.
The Quilts of Valor presenters were Kathy Rusk (Fairfield Glade coordinator), Janice Cahill (quilt development coordinator), Barb DesBiens (scheduling and presentation) and QOV members Nancy Stewart, Ruth Hill, Phyllis Teeterand Sharon Nichols.
