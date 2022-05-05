The newly formed Druid Hills Golf Club Project F&B subcommittee held its first meeting on Friday, April 22.
The committee was formed after receiving completed résumés from 12 residents.
These applicants were interviewed by members of the Druid Hills Project Steering Committee.
Seven were selected for the committee and approved by the FGCC board of directors.
In addition to the seven residents, Rag Jones, head golf professional at Druid Hills; and Jaimon Lyons, F&B director; are on the committee.
Bruce Cox, board member and steering committee member will be the liaison for this committee.
The committee will meet twice a month starting in May.
Committee members are:
Tim Howerton, chair
Steve Belew, vice chair
Mary Jacobsen, secretary
Mike Eppler
Jaimon Lyons
Lindsey Waldrep
Mark Carlock
Mike McElroy
Rag Jones
Bruce Cox, liaison
The committee will solicit input from the community about what type of 19th Hole and Sports Bar venue we should have at the new Druid Clubhouse. Look for future announcements as the committee formulates their plans.
