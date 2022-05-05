The newly formed Druid Hills Golf Club Project F&B subcommittee held its first meeting on Friday, April 22. 

The committee was formed after receiving completed résumés from 12 residents. 

These applicants were interviewed by members of the Druid Hills Project Steering Committee. 

Seven were selected for the committee and approved by the FGCC board of directors. 

In addition to the seven residents, Rag Jones, head golf professional at Druid Hills; and Jaimon Lyons, F&B director; are on the committee. 

Bruce Cox, board member and steering committee member will be the liaison for this committee. 

The committee will meet twice a month starting in May.

Committee members are:

 

Tim Howerton, chair

howie7373@att.net 

 

Steve Belew, vice chair

sbelew142@gmail.com

 

Mary Jacobsen, secretary

mkj38558@gmail.com

 

Mike Eppler

eppler.mike@gmail.com

 

Jaimon Lyons

jlyons@fairfileldglade.cc

 

Lindsey Waldrep

lwaldrep@crossvilleinc.com

 

Mark Carlock

markjcarlock@gmail.com

 

Mike McElroy

mrmfoodandbeverage@gmail.com

 

Rag Jones

rjones@fairfiledglade.cc

 

Bruce Cox, liaison

brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com

 

The committee will solicit input from the community about what type of 19th Hole and Sports Bar venue we should have at the new Druid Clubhouse. Look for future announcements as the committee formulates their plans.

