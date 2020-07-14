The 2020 annual election for the Board of Directors opens Aug. 10, and ends on Sept. 4.
Property owners that are members in good standing are eligible to vote by electronic ballot or by paper ballot. To be a member in good standing, all dues and fines for that property must be paid and current as of July 17.
Ballots will include the names of each candidate and the number of eligible votes the member may cast. This number is based on dues paying lots owned. Also included on each ballot will be instructions on how to process the ballot.
Votes for 2020 will be cast to fill two director positions. You may select two candidates on the ballot.
Since one person cannot fill two posit ons, you cannot vote for one candidate twice. If you own three properties, your ballot will cast three votes and each of the two candidates you select will receive the benefit of your three votes.
The voting process is handled by a third-party administrator, Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS). All ballots are sent from and returned to SBS, whether electronic or paper, and not to any individual on the Board, on the Election Committee or on staff with the Community Club.
Emails from SBS will be identified as Fairfield Glade Community Club Election Coordinator.
Each ballot has an identifying number. If a replacement ballot is needed, the replacement ballot will also have a unique identifying number so that multiple ballots cannot be cast. Should someone send in two ballots for the same property, only the first ballot received by SBS will be counted.
If you have a current and accurate email address on file with the Community Club Administration Office, you will receive an email on Aug. 1 from SBS with a sender name of Fairfield Glade Community Club Election Coordinator (mailto:noreplv@directvote.net) with instructions and an electronic link to the ballot.
Only one property owner per property will get the email from SBS. The email used is the primary email which has been linked to he first property owner listed in the Club database.
If the property has two owners, then either member may complete the electronic ballot through that email link, but only one ballot can be cast per property.
If you own multiple properties, the email will contain the number of votes that will be cast through your ballot. If you own multiple properties and would like to split your vote, you may contact memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc for a special paper ballot.
All property owners who do not have an email address on file will receive a paper ballot.
Property owners that prefer to vote electronically may email memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc or ca ll the Club Administration office at 931-484-3780 prior to July 10.
If you own multiple properties, the paper ballot will list the number of votes that your ballot will cast.
The paper ballot will include an envelope for returning the completed and signed ballot.
It will also provide directions on how to file electronically, if preferred. No ballots are to be mailed or brought to the Club Administration office.
If an electronic or paper ballot is returned to sender, an attempt will be made to contact the property owner to determine the cause of the returned mail and to send a new ballot.
Please be sure that Member Records has your correct email address. Remember that each of our votes count, so please vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.