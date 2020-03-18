The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period March 1–7, 2020:
3/02 Peavine Rd. Computer Scam. A resident reported losing over $167,000 in a computer scam.
3/06 St. George Dr. Arrest. A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants on theft of property.
Security Tip of the Week
The tornados experienced by our neighbors to the west has brought a lot of attention to our own safety here in Fairfield Glade. This is a subject that comes up often when there is a tragedy to remind us to take steps to protect ourselves during a weather emergency.
Fairfield Glade does have tornado warning siren. This siren was installed decades ago and is a manual siren that someone must manually turn on. It works by sending an electrical signal to the siren by telephone lines which often go down at times with the slightest wind gusts. Tornado sirens are not meant for those who are inside. They are designed for those who are outside to seek cover. The sirens here in our community were designed to get people off the golf course and the marinas during the threat of a tornado. According the National Weather Service you should never depend on a tornado warning siren to alert you to a tornado warning and I agree. You need to have two ways to receive warnings during the threat of a tornado.
An NOAA weather radio is the first and most recommended way of receiving threats of a tornado. An NOAA weather radio, when set up and powered up correctly, automatically activates at the command of NOAA weather centers. Additionally, NOAA weather radios can be consumer activated to provide weather information and forecasts 24/7. Your choice of a NOAA weather radio should include the following features and requirements:
Must be portable to enable you to grab and run to continue to stay informed during a declared emergency. It must be able to have an adapter to be plugged into an outlet to provide power 24/7, and the radio should remain in the on position (armed) 24/7. The radio must have battery back-up to provide power when detached from its wall outlet power. Note that the batteries should be changed annually, regardless of use. The set-up for a NOAA weather radio in Tennessee is simple. You choose the proper frequency (1–7 or A–G), turn it on, and set it to alert. The newer radios come with the S.A.M.E. (Specific Area Message Encoding) method to direct the alerts to your specific county, but in Cumberland County this set-up is often not needed. For our area, we tune to channel 1 or channel A (depending on the brand of radio) to 162.400 MHz. NOAA transmits a test warning signal every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and noon. The warning signal is a rather irritating tone (to alert you to direct your listening focus) followed by a verbal announcement that a one minute test is being conducted in order that you can have confidence that your radio is working properly and that your volume (loudness) settings are adequate to wake you up in the middle of the day or night.
Cell phones are also a good source of weather warnings provided you have subscribed appropriately; however, they should not be your only source of emergency information. The Verizon cellular system went down for most of mid-Tennessee during the recent emergency and cell phones were of little to no value but in most cases will work. You can simply go to your app provider on your phone (Google Play or Apple Store) and down load an app that will send you an alert based on your location. “Tornado” apps by the American Red Cross and NOAA Weather Radio App are just a couple of them that are highly rated. There may be a charge depending on your provider.
There are many services that you can use to alert you by calling you when there is a tornado warning, flash flood or severe lightning in your area. Just Google weather call services and you will be able to choose the one that may fit your need the best.
As always, be sure you have your disaster ready kit available at all times and a disaster plan you have discussed with all members of your household.
Remember a tornado watch means conditions are favorable to form a tornado and tornado warning means seek shelter, there has been rotation spotted by radar or on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.