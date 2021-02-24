What Fairfield Glade Community Club leaders say they have been doing to attract residents:
• FGCC and the Glade’s developer have had consistent marketing partnerships since 2013 when the community club hired a director of marketing.
• The Strategic Planning Committee focuses on what the community club can do to improve amenities and add those consistent with an “active and vibrant lifestyle.” That includes cooperating with the developer to enhance Mirror Lake with an amphitheater (under construction).
• Partnerships with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and, within it, the Retire Tennessee program have led to “significantly more exposure” for Fairfield Glade.
• Retire Tennessee also supports Fairfield Glade through participation at golf shows in northern markets not previously reached.
• The tourist department is doing more to attract “half-backs,” those from northern states who are unhappy with their relocation to Florida and might consider moving to Tennessee.
• Fairfield Glade’s relationships with the tourist department have provided more opportunity to promote the area and offer a “constant reminder” about golf’s attraction in Tennessee and how it brings people to the “Golf Capital of Tennessee” — the Crossville area including Fairfield Glade.
• FGCC advertises in the Tennessee Vacation Guide, including a digital presence.
• Fairfield Glade leaders attend the annual Governor’s Conference on Hospitality and Tourism.
• Fairfield Glade since 2013 has had an increased presence at Tennessee Welcome Centers, giving additional exposure to the community.
• FGCC has developed stronger partnerships with the Chamber of Commerce, City of Crossville, Cumberland County and the Upper Cumberland Tourism Association.
• Fairfield Glade is part of the American Association of Retirement Communities. Community club board member Misty Galloway serves on the AARC’s board.
